Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Decreases By 81.8%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

