$245.37 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post $245.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 484.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.