Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post sales of $12.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.31 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $869.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,677.56 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

