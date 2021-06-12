BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $44,928.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,849.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.36 or 0.06740309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.14 or 0.01626636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00455021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00155552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.00694464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00450658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00356602 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

