$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.11. 639,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.07. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

