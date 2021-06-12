-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TCRR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 791,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,170. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $668.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

