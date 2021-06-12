Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $24.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. 21,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The stock has a market cap of $345.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.