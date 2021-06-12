$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

