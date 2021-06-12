$92.25 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $92.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $366.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $376.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $922,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EGBN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. 104,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

