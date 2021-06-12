Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 445,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.45. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

