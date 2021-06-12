GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 9,771 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 7.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,911. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.45 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

