Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.80 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Status has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $249.55 million and $21.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.