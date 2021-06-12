Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Drops By 77.8%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

