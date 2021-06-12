Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $93.38

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85. Bilibili has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

