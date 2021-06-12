Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €208.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €208.82 ($245.67).

Several research firms have weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

SAE stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €152.60 ($179.53). The stock had a trading volume of 73,889 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €84.10 ($98.94) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €168.64.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

