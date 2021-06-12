Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $989.77 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.51 or 0.00158069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $989.77 million and approximately $57.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00359078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00227768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

