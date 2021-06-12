-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 1,321,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

