Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EGMCF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
