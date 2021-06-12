Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGMCF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

