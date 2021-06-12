Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adyen stock traded up $135.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,349.92. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,321.00. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,307.59 and a 52 week high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

