Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $15.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TCNGF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

