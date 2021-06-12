Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Portion has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $28,442.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.30 or 0.00798515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.42 or 0.08296876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086796 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,098,361 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

