Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.30 or 0.00798515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.42 or 0.08296876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086796 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

