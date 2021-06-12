Bean Cash (BITB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,207,401,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

