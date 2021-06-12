$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce sales of $364.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the lowest is $350.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $303.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

