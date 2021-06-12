QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99,565 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $97,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.62. 6,529,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,681. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

