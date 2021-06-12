Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

