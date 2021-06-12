Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $171.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.83 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

