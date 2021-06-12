Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $797.43 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $797.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00165454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00197229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.01148014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,432.49 or 0.99761253 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,126 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,435,438 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

