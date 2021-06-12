BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

