Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 198.2% in May

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.4 days.
IPOAF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 2,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
