Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 198.2% in May

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.4 days.

IPOAF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 2,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

