Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,302. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

