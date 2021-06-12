Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the May 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPMM remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,144,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170,943. Hemp Naturals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc, an early stage company, focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It also intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

