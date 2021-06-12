Credits (CS) Price Down 26% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $432,141.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

