OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Cap of $112.63 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $112.63 million and $1.01 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,708,165 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

