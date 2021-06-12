Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. 278,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,950. Semtech has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

