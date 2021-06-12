Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$198.00 during trading on Friday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Get Kardex alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.