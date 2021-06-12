Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $355.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $355,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.08. 3,274,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

