USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 498,841 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,841 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 33,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,389,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,188,594. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.