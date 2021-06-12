Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 11,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,218. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

