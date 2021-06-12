Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INBP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 11,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,218. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.05.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.