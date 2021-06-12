USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,813. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.