Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $238,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. 1,933,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.