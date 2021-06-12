SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.31. The stock had a trading volume of 469,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $213.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

