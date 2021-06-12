TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 7,460 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.3% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

