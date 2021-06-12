TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after buying an additional 56,754 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

