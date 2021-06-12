20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.