20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

