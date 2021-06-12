Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $17.87 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 672,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

