Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $74.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.35. Docebo has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

