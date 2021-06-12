Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VEOEY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,931. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

