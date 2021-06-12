Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 982,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. 3,543,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,242. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.