Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 982,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. 3,543,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,242. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

